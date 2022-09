Photo is courtesy of MSP First District.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people from Lansing were arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday.

“One stop, two guns, two arrests,” MSP First District said in a tweet.

Police said they made the arrests after a traffic stop led them to investigate further.

Both suspects were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, while one of the suspects also got charged for felon in possession of firearm.