Two injured in Ionia House fire

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people have been injured in an Ionia house fire that occurred Wednesday evening.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the fire located at the 2800 block of North State Road along M-66 at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 18.

Responders arrived on the scene while one resident was still inside.

Firefighters entered the house, found the victim and brought her outside to the Life EMS paramedics.

The male victim who had already made it out of the house was transported to Sparrow-Ionia Hospital.

Both the male and female victim were flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The firefighters along with the Ronald Township Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the condition of the two victims is unknown.