Two Jackson Co. plows struck on roads

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — After two Jackson County plow trucks were involved in crashes Monday, crews say it’s a reminder to slow down.

Officials with the Jackson County Department of Transportation say no one was hurt in either of the crashes. But they added it’s something that is frustrating and scary for drivers.

Shaun Perrine, who drove a plow for Jackson County Monday, said, in addition to slowing down and not speeding around plows when passing, ensuring they have enough space is key.

“Give us some room in intersections. It takes us awhile to clean out the intersection, sometimes you have to pull up 2, 3 times to clear it out,” he said. “And it doesn’t take us long, but as soon as everybody comes out behind you, it slows everything way down.”.

JDOT Managing Director Christopher Bolt says some crews will be out all night Monday, and crews will be out in full force Tuesday morning.

“Our plan of attack is to continue running state trunklines through the night, and try to keep the state trunklines open and safe,” he said. “We are also bringing in all crews at 3 a.m. to start our day very early and get ahead of the morning traffic.”