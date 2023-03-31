LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Moving company Two Men and a Truck is partnering with other Lansing businesses, schools, and organizations to collect essential care items for women living in domestic abuse or homeless shelters.

Items that Two Men and a Truck are seeking at its donation centers for its Movers for Moms campaign include soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies, clothing, items for babies and children, and other necessary toiletries.

Once all the donations are rounded up, moving teams with Two Men and a Truck will pick up the items a deliver them on or around Mother’s Day on May 14. Donations will be collected until May 5.

Here are the different donation drop-off locations: