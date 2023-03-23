Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway could spend the rest of their lives in prison if found guilty of Yang’s murder.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two men are now heading to trial for their alleged role in the 2018 homicide of Chong Yang.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway, both 34, were bound over to Circuit Court.

Yang was shot and killed while hunting on public property in 2018.

If found guilty, both could be spending the rest of their lives in prison.

“We’re grateful to be bringing this cold case one step closer to trial and will continue our work to provide justice to the family as well as healing to this community,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. “I am thankful for the broad, cohesive effort between our department, the Bath Township Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and our prosecutors for their dedication to pursuing justice for this brutal, senseless crime.”

Prosecutors say that it was Olson’s DNA on a plastic bag and hunting spray led to the arrest of the two suspects. Authorities allege that the two men killed Yang and stole his headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

The two men face one count of felony murder and one count of felony firearm.

Their text messages were also read on the stand by FBI Special Agent Reese McIntyre.

“The message sent from Mr. Olson’s phone says ‘I mean we killed that guy, you don’t see us crying about it.’ Mr. Rodways phone responded ‘LMAO,” said McIntyre.

Rodways’ lawyer, however, appeared confident, saying: “Although Mr. Rodway was bound over for trial today, given the lack of evidence presented at the preliminary examination against Mr. Rodway, we have complete confidence in presenting his defense to a jury.”



Correction: Officials say it was Olson’s DNA on the plastic bag.