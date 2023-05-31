The catalytic converters were found during a May 27 property security check.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two men are now in custody after Jackson County sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to cut catalytic converters off of UPS trucks.

On Saturday, May 27, the department said two deputies went to Dunigan Drive for a property security check.

According to an activity log the office shared on Facebook Tuesday, one deputy located the two suspects, arresting them for multiple charges, including:

larceny of motor vehicle parts

possession of burglary tools

malicious destruction of property.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officials found 6 more catalytic converters.