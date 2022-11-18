LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two men involved in a fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 that killed 11 people in Michigan will stand trial in Livingston County.

Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, face 11 counts of second-degree murder and will stand trial in Livingston County after the Michigan Supreme Court returned their cases to the Livingston County Circuit Court.

Cadden was the owner of the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachusetts, where Chin worked as the supervising pharmacist.

In 2012, a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak resulted in 64 deaths, 11 of which occurred at the Michigan Pain Specialists Clinic in Livingston County.

Patients at the clinic were given epidural injections of the steroid methylprednisolone, which was compounded and produced at the New England Compounding Center. The patients died as a result of being injected with the contaminated drug.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General alleges that Cadden and Chin disregarded sterility procedures and created fraudulent cleaning records and falsified scientific testing results.

“Eleven Michiganders tragically died as a result of a lack of concern for patient safety,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My department looks forward in taking the next steps to seek justice for the victims and their families.”