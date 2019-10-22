Two Michigan art programs receive $140k in grants

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan State University associate professor administered a survey with very offensive comments about black people, Muslims, Asians, Hispanics and vegans sparked controversy online.

WLNS Reporter Kiara Hay spoke with the professor who says he regrets how the survey made people feel, but its about figuring out what comments get people so offended that they respond on social media.

Kiara also spoke with a student who said the survey made her cry.

The professor has been answering phone calls and replying to emails all day and wants to hold an open forum to discuss how people feel about taking the survey.

As a man of Arab descent he understands how hurtful the statements are and wants people to know these were in no way his thoughts. He got them off social media and the purpose is to spark a bigger conversation.

