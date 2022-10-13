JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun.

The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said.

In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both very loving, even while in pain, the shelter said on Facebook.

The shelter also said they are in need of donations because of the complexity of the situation.

“This is beyond our routine care at the shelter. If you are able, donate securely online,” the shelter said.

Here is a link where you can send donations.

“Thank you for supporting our homeless pets and those in the greatest need!” the shelter said.