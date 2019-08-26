Two Michigan defendants sentenced in sex abuse conspiracy ring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two of four defendants were sentenced today in a sex abuse conspiracy ring.



Talia Furman of Battle Creek and David Bailey of Kalamazoo were sentenced today after being convicted of conspiracy to commit first degree criminal sexual conduct and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.



Both face up to 50 years in prison for the criminal sexual conduct as well as an additional 50 years for the conspiracy to commit kidnapping.



Each defendant is required to register as sex offenders as well as possible lifetime global monitoring.



Both defendants pleaded guilty in June to one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.



“This sentencing makes it clear that when it comes to the safety and welfare of our children and residents, my office will stop at nothing to hold dangerous individuals accountable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



An investigation earlier this year found Furman, Bailey, Toole and LaPoint laid out a plan to kidnap a child from the county fair then rape and murder that child.



Jayme LaPoint pleaded guilty to the same charges in late July and will be sentenced in September. A trial for Matthew Toole begins in October.

