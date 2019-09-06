Two Michigan pharmacists heading to prison for drug trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Michigan pharmacists were sentenced to 15 months in prison on federal drug trafficking and healthcare fraud charges.



John Shedd, 71, of Albion and Terry Tooley, 64, of Spring Arbor filled prescriptions they knew were written for no legitimate medical purpose and billed health insurers.



The judge who sentenced the two also ordered them to pay more than $465,000 in restitution to Medicare, Medicaid, and the other health insurers they defrauded.



Separately, Shedd and Tooley forfeited $1.3 million in cash to the United States.



Additionally, the judge gave them a two-year supervised release and they will never be able to obtain a pharmacy license or practice again as pharmacists.



“Shedd and Tooley contributed to the opioid epidemic, but thanks to the good work of our law enforcement partners, they’ll spend time in prison and never work as pharmacists again,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.



Shedd and Tooley, who previously owned Parks Drug Store in Albion, admitted they filled prescriptions written by former Albion doctor Horace Davis. They also admitted they provided 50,000 doses of methadone, even though they knew those prescriptions had been written for no legitimate medical purpose.



Shedd and Tooley also admitted they billed more than $465,000 for prescriptions that were never written, and forged documents connected to the fake healthcare billings.



Davis was convicted in 2017 of federal drug trafficking crimes and healthcare fraud.