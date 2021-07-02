Two more Michigan men charged in U.S. Capitol riot

Photos from the Jan. 6 riot included in federal court documents purport to show Trevor Brown (left) and Steven Thurlow (right).

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two more Michigan men were arrested this week in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Steven Thurlow was arrested Wednesday and Trevor Brown Thursday, the FBI’s online database riot-related charges shows.

According to federal charges documents posted by the FBI, Brown is accused of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A criminal complaint says Brown was initially arrested Jan. 6 at on the lower west terrace of the Capitol as he tried to push his way past police into the building. He was ultimately released that night without being charged.

Later, the FBI got tips that Brown had been at the Capitol and that he had posted photos from the riot online. He also posted several text posts criticizing Congress. When agents checked surveillance video from the Capitol, they found several images that they say show Brown pushing his way toward the building.

An image from the Jan. 6 riot included in federal court documents purports to show Trevor Brown.

Thurlow is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI says it was also led to Thurlow by tips, with people saying he had been at the riot. One tipster provided the FBI with screenshots of photos posted to Facebook by Thurlow showing him inside the Capitol. Those photos have since been deleted from Facebook. Surveillance video from inside the building showed Thurlow recording images on his cellphone, the FBI says.

An image from the Jan. 6 riot included in federal court documents purports to show Steven Thurlow.

The FBI says some photos from Thurlow’s Facebook page showed him wearing clothes identifying him as a member of the boogaloo anti-government movement. The agent who wrote the criminal complaint against him also noted that he served in the U.S. Army between 1988 and 1991.

The Detroit News reports that Brown, 29, is from Novi and that Thurlow, 50, is from St. Clair Shores.

They are among 11 people from Michigan charged in connection to the riot, in which a mob of anti-government extremists and supporters of now-former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Members of Congress, who were at work certifying the results of the Electoral College in favor of President Joe Biden, were forced to flee to safe rooms.

Of the 11 Michigan suspects identified by the FBI, nine are from southeastern Michigan and two are from the Upper Peninsula.