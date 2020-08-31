Two MSU athletes test positive for COVID-19

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Typically during the first week of classes, Michigan State University hosts 'Sparticipation', an event where students can see the hundreds of clubs and activities offered. But the annual event, is yet another causality of COVID-19.

"You know what, facebook might be the next Sparticipation," says Kelly Branigan a sophomore at MSU. Branigan says, she empathizes with incoming freshman not having the same opportunities to connect with people. To help, she went online and asked if anyone wanted to join a book club.