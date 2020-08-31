Two MSU athletes test positive for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from MSU Athletics.
The individuals who tested positive will remain in isolation, but are required to check in daily with athletic training staff.
Further testing and physician follow-up will be required before the two can return to any level of workouts.
During the week of August 24th through the 28th, thirty staff members were also tested with no positive COVID-19 results.
Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 1,350 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. So far, 36 student-athletes and five staff members got positive results.
