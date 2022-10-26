ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a truck hit an Amish buggy.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old man was driving a pickup on Winn Road in Deerfield Township when the buggy was pulling out of a private drive-in.

The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.

While the 37-year-old pickup driver was uninjured, the two 76-year-olds in the buggy had head, neck and internal injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Additionally, the horse pulling the buggy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a horse clinic for medical attention.