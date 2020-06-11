Two people in handcuffs as police search vehicle in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two people were in handcuffs as police searched a vehicle South of Willow Street in Lansing.
Four Lansing Township Police vehicles were on the 1100 block of North Jennison Avenue near the intersection with Theodore Street, where a Jeep 4×4 they were searching was on the curb in front of a residence.
Police were still on the scene of the incident West of North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at 9:30 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
