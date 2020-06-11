Two people in handcuffs as police search vehicle in Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) --- When Michigan State University switched to online classes due to COVID-19 a lot of students left town. Now, state and MSU officials are working to make sure those students fill out their census forms so the city doesn't lose out on millions of dollars in federal funding.

2020 Michigan Census Executive Director Kerry Ebersole Singh said, "This is the easiest way you can help your community today." She also said that $30 billion dollars are at stake in the state with this year's census.