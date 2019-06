Jackson police are looking for whoever shot and injured two people Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the Southridge Park Apartment complex on East Franklin street.

Jackson police tell us details about what happened are limited, but the two people shot were taken to an area hospital. They are stable.

Investigators are working to find out who pulled the trigger and say no arrests have been made. If you know anything give Jackson police a call at (517) 788-4100.