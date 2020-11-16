Two states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Michigan has joined Washington and several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the United States.

The most recent million came in less than a week, and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic.

The latest actions also follow grim milestones passed by Texas and California last week as the states each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health experts and officials across the nation are now cautioning people to forego or revise gatherings and holiday travel plans as celebrations approach.