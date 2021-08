LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department tells 6 News two suspects are now in custody following a suspected armed robbery on the Lansing Riverfront trail.

The incident happened around 1:00 AM, and Officials say two suspects on a moped attempted to rob people at the location.

After the search, authorities found the suspects abandoned the moped, and left behind a handgun.

This is still a developing story, as more is released. 6 News will keep you updated.