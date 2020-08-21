U-Haul looking to revitalize abandoned Kmart building in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A major storage rental company is hoping to expand its business on the southside of Lansing. U-Haul is hoping to revitalize the former Kmart building on Cedar St.

Wanda Williams lives in the area and held the press conference on Friday and says this Kmart has sat empty behind her home for about four years.

Williams says U-Haul would invest around $10 million into this project and rezone the property. It would be turned into a climate-controlled storage facility.

U-Haul submitted a redevelopment proposal to the city of Lansing. Now, Williams is asking people in the community to contact the planning board and encourage them to vote for this project to happen.

“A company that pays their taxes, a company that wants to provide jobs for the community and also provide an opportunity for other businesses to develop properties along the front part that would bring retail space and restaurants to our area,” she said. “I’m honored with that, knowing that.”

There is no set timeline for this project, but U-Haul is hoping to start as soon as possible.