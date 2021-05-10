U.S. Army hosting 5-week virtual hiring campaign in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Army will set up shop in Michigan and will host a virtual “National Hiring Days” campaign for the next five weeks.

Army officials say, the campaign, which launched last year because of Covid-19, provides more than 150 career options — ranging from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor, to support positions in healthcare for area residents interested in joining the force.

The army is also offering student loan reimbursement of up to $65,000 and a possible signing bonus of up to $40,000 depending on qualifications, selected occupation, and length of the service contract.

For more information, you can visit WLNS.COM.