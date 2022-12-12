DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan Governor and current U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm spoke Monday morning in Detroit about the future of the modern battery industry in America.

The visit to Michigan was primarily to highlight the Battery Workforce Initiative, which is an effort to speed up the development of high-quality training and meet the growing workforce.

At the press conference, Granholm announced the finalization of a $2.5 billion loan that will help construct battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.

In addition, there will be a facility right in Lansing and it is expected to employ more than 1,700 workers.

Several leaders from around the state and nation joined Granholm at the event, including:

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow

U.S. Senator Gary Peters

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su

President of the United Auto Workers Ray Curry

National Economic Council Deputy Director for Labor Celeste Drake

Leaders from the electric vehicle battery manufacturer and auto industry.

According to a release, the group held a closed-door roundtable meeting on strategies to recruit skilled workers. After the meeting, the group spoke with the media.

Stay with 6 News as we’ll continue to cover this story throughout the day.