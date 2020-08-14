U.S. Postal Service to raise some prices over holiday season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The United States Postal Service announced a temporary price change that would take effect in mid-October and run until after Christmas.

The change would affect commercial domestic packages. Retail prices and international products wouldn’t be impacted.

The planned price increase begins on October 18 and would end December 27.

USPS says the temporary price spike is due to heightened demand from online shopping and increased expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increases run anywhere from 24 cents to $1.50.

Impacted products include commercial domestic competitive packages like Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and Parcel Return Service.

The planned changes for commercial customers are outlined below:

Product Current Planned Increase Parcel Select Destination Delivery Unit (DDU) Starts at $3.19 24 cents Parcel Return Service Starts at $3.05 24 cents Parcel Select Lightweight Starts at $1.81 24 cents FCPS Commercial Starts at $2.74 25 cents Priority Mail Commercial Starts at $7.02 40 cents Parcel Select Ground Starts at $6.92 40 cents Parcel Select DSCF Starts at $4.37 40 cents Parcel Select DNDC Starts at $5.98 40 cents Priority Mail Express Commercial Starts at $22.75 $1.50

The change must still be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission.