U.S. Representatives helping Veterans get the help they need

Military Veterans are getting the help they desperately need and that was the focus at the VFW Post 701.



U.S. Representatives Elissa Slotkin and Tim Walberg helped put it all together.



“When this country makes a decision to send people to war, they make a decision to support those people for the rest of their lives.” said U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, 8th District.



Helping Veterans is something that both sides of the aisle can agree on.



“As one who was willing to serve, but didn’t get called. I know for a fact these men and women gave their willingness for the ultimate sacrifice.” said U.S. Representative Tim Walberg, 7th District.



Slotkin and Walberg handed out pins to the Veterans and took the time to thank their families as well.

“If they didn’t have anyone looking out or caring for them and caring for the home front, they couldn’t do what they are doing.



It is deeply connected and for me it doesn’t get enough recognition.



As an army wife I feel like its my job to promote the roles of families.” Slotkin added.

Walberg says a lot has been done to help Veterans, but there is still more that needs to be done.



“We let the VA get a little too big and too bureaucratic. While we have great care that they can get at veteran hospitals..some of the bureaucratic red tape makes it too difficult.” Walberg added.