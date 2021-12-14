U.S. Senator Gary Peters to speak at MSU’s graduation ceremonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Gary Peters will be one of five people speaking at Michigan State University’s Fall 2021 Commencement ceremony from Dec. 17-18.

Peters will be joined by Celeste Clark, Douglas Laycock, Craig Menear and Amy Yoder.

This is the first time MSU has held five ceremonies for a fall semester. The ceremonies will take place at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these graduates. Through a couple of particularly challenging years, these Spartans persevered to earn degrees that will greatly enhance their careers and lives. With their talent, energy and engagement, as alumni they will contribute a great deal to their communities and to the world.” President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

Peters will speak on behalf of the master’s and educational specialist graduates at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. He will also receive an honorary degree in laws.

At 3:30 p.m., Celeste Clark, an MSU graduate and former senior executive of the Kellogg Company, will speak to doctoral recipients. She will also receive an honorary degree in humanities.

Those who were graduates from the summer of 2021 had the option to attend a ceremony in September or December. Because of this, there will be three baccalaureate ceremonies based on college.

One will be held on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., another will be held on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. and the lastly, one will be held on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

Guidelines for the ceremonies

-Bags and purses are not allowed in Breslin Center for any commencement ceremonies.

-Cameras and camcorders are permitted, but cases are prohibited.

-No food or beverages will be allowed

-Additional prohibited items include noisemakers, selfie sticks, pets, signs and weapons of any form. The Breslin Center is a smoke-free facility.

The Breslin Center will also offer a concessions menu during the ceremonies.

For safety, all individuals are required to wear appropriate face coverings indoors in all campus buildings and other MSU facilities in East Lansing and throughout the state.