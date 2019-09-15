UAW expected to let GM contract expire

It’s a race against time for General Motors to reach an agreement with the United Auto Workers before a possible strike.
GM and the UAW has until midnight on Saturday to reach a deal before the current contract expires. The UAW said it’ll let that contract expire at 11:59 p.m. which increases the likelihood of a strike.
The union told GM in a letter that workers will report for their regular shifts on Sunday.
The UAW has reached short-term contract extensions with Ford and Fiat Chrysler, but not GM. The union wants automakers to share more of their profits with workers