UAW expected to let GM contract expire

FILE – This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expire just before midnight Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as Sunday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

It’s a race against time for General Motors to reach an agreement with the United Auto Workers before a possible strike.

GM and the UAW has until midnight on Saturday to reach a deal before the current contract expires. The UAW said it’ll let that contract expire at 11:59 p.m. which increases the likelihood of a strike.

The union told GM in a letter that workers will report for their regular shifts on Sunday.

The UAW has reached short-term contract extensions with Ford and Fiat Chrysler, but not GM. The union wants automakers to share more of their profits with workers