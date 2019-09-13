UAW, GM getting closer to contract deadline

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for United Auto Workers and General Motors. The two have until midnight Saturday to strike a deal because that’s when the contract between the two expires.

Union Worker at General Motors Jessica Davis said, “Every four years ya gotta know it’s coming up.”

during these negotiations, the union’s president says they want to improve workers wages, benefits and pensions at general motors.

“It almost seems like, yeah they don’t really care. It’s just taking awhile,” Davis said. “Now is the deadline so we’ll see what they come up with pretty much. No one even knows what’s going on.”

so what happens when the contract expires? a UAW international spokesperson said their options may include having workers strike or to propose a tentative agreement.

Davis said, “I just gotta wait to see what happens.”

Experts said a strike against GM is likely, given issues with the union and the company like wages and plant closures. At the grand river gm plant in lansing, workers have already been told their meeting locations for a strike.

“Where we gotta stand around at the gates if it happens so, that’s all we really know,” Davis said. “They’re like here’s where you gotta be at, certain time. That’s about it.”

Sunday, a national UAW-GM council will meet in Detroit and we will bring you the latest on the outcome. Unlike with GM, the UAW did extend its national contracts with Ford and Fiat Chrysler on Friday.