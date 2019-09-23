UAW strike puts Trump, GOP in political bind in key states

Members of United Auto Workers Local 1590 picket near the GM Martinsburg Parts Distribution Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.,, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, during the fourth day of a nationwide work stoppage involving about 49,000 union workers. (Matthew Umstead/The Herald-Mail via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democrats were quick to back working-class United Auto Workers in their strike against General Motors. Democrats delivered doughnuts and held picket signs outside factories to show solidarity. It’s a union they’ve long aligned with politically.

There have been no doughnuts from Republicans.

GOP officials, led by President Donald Trump, have largely avoided taking sides in a strike that threatens to upend the economy in Michigan – an election battleground – a year before the 2020 vote.

Both in Michigan and nationally, most Republicans have said little of substance about the dispute beyond expressing hope for a speedy resolution.