UAW strike will impact more than just the people on the picket lines

Less than 24 hours into the strike and business that rely on General Motors to meet its bottom line are already starting to feel the effects.

“I went into work this morning with my supervisor stating that we can either come in and work for four hours or go home,” says Jennifer Grieb.

Grieb works at a GM supplier. She is an hourly worker and is accustomed to clocking at least eight hours each shift. Grieb chose to stay home, but not everyone was that lucky.

“I know a lot of our material handlers were not given that option and told to go home.”

Missed wages is also something Gina Carter is concerned about. Carter works for Tony M’s, a restaurant that’s approximately five minutes from GM’s Delta Assembly Plant. She says a lot of her customers work for the car giant, and if they stop coming in her hours and tips will be slashed.

“Hopefully it doesn’t take that long cause that definitely could affect me and my pay,” says Carter.

A resolution between the UAW and General Motors has not been announced, so Grieb and some of her co-workers are thinking ahead.

“There isn’t much I can do except for look for something part-time… I know I’ve already done a few searches myself today…”

However, both Grieb and Carter say they support the union workers they just want the issues to be resolved quickly.