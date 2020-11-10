Unarmed robbery at T-Mobile under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Monday night Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Delta Patrol responded to an unarmed robbery at T-Mobile at 5853 W. Saginaw Hwy in Lansing.

Four black males wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves entered the T-Mobile store and demanded the employees to open the safe.

Once the suspects weren’t able to get into the safe, they stole several cell phones and computer tablets. The suspects fled in a vehicle westbound on W. Saginaw Hwy.

None of the employees were injured, and no weapons were seen during the robbery. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

<<<This story is being updated as more information comes in.