Uninsured Michigan drivers have a limited window of opportunity to get insurance without penalties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials announced a temporary amnesty period for previously uninsured drivers to get coverage without penalties starting July 2nd.
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services reminds drivers that they should start looking for quotes from insurance companies or agents now.
“If your auto insurance coverage had lapsed for any reason, you now have the opportunity to get coverage without penalties,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox.
For the next 18 months drivers can avoid penalties including limited coverage, a reinstatement fee, or increasing premiums because of a lapse in coverage.
Policy changes after July 1st are aimed at lowering costs for Michigan drivers, find out more about Michigan’s new auto insurance law in the video below:
