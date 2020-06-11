Uninsured Michigan drivers have a limited window of opportunity to get insurance without penalties

Cleanup efforts are still underway.

"It was one of the worst thunderstorm I have ever seen." Said Mark Day, Charlotte Resident.

Most people we spoke with with say, even with all the warnings, they weren't expecting this.

"It was almost as bad as the ice storm we had 8 years ago. I had my wife come to the door last night. I could see a wall of dirt and stuff coming. I said you gotta come and watch this, she came to the door. Next thing I heard her scream. The tree fell and just missed our house." Said Mark Day, Charlotte Resident.

Even though Mark spent all morning cleaning up the mess, he considers himself lucky.

"Nobody got hurt, no bad damages, or anything. We're very blessed." Said Mark Day, Charlotte Resident.