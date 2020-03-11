University of Michigan transitions to online classes

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — University of Michigan announced it is transitioning to online classes until April 21.
The announcement comes after Michigan State University, Central Michigan University and Michigan Tech announced they would be hosting classes online.
At University of Michigan, all classes are officially cancelled for tomorrow and Friday.
On Monday March 16, classes will resume online through the end of the semester, April 21.
To protect the health and safety of our communities and minimize the spread of #COVID19, @UMich is making changes to classes, travel, study abroad and large events on our Ann Arbor, @UM_Dearborn, and @UMFlint campuses. https://t.co/DZjKoZcK53 pic.twitter.com/Jk2x41Udo6— Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) March 11, 2020
The update was posted at 3:40 p.m. to the UMICH.edu announcements page:
To All Members of the U-M Community:
University of Michigan health professionals have been closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 over the past two months.
Our goals are to deliver on our mission while protecting health and safety by minimizing the potential spread of the disease, both within our community and in the broader society. The changes we are announcing today follow the general public health principle of limiting the interaction of people within larger groups to diminish disease transmission and protect everyone in our communities, particularly the most vulnerable.
Today, we are announcing new universitywide measures based on public health principles and the latest information and assessments for our community.
We will also continue to post all updates to our COVID-19 information page, as we monitor this rapidly changing situation in real time.
Most university operations will remain unchanged, with four exceptions that take effect Thursday, March 12, for all three of our campuses:
We are cancelling all classes tomorrow and Friday. Classes will resume Monday (March 16) delivered remotely in alternative formats – and not meeting in person – through April 21, the last day of classes this semester.
Faculty and instructors should let students know how this transition will be handled for each of their classes. The two days of cancellations give faculty time to transition to alternative formats. The provost’s offices on each of our campuses have been making arrangements in our schools and colleges to facilitate these transitions.