UP man, friend of fellow suspect, charged in Capitol riot

Photos included in a federal criminal complaint show the man identified by the FBI as Jeremy Sorvisto of Hancock, Michigan, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

UNDATED (WOOD) — Another man from the Upper Peninsula now faces federal charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, bringing the total number of Michigan men accused to eight.

The FBI says Jeremy Sorvisto was arrested April 7. Court records posted online by federal investigators show he faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conducts in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building.

Sorvisto, of Hancock, near Houghton, appears to have traveled to Washington, D.C., with Karl Dresch of nearby Calumet, who was arrested Jan. 20.

The FBI says it started looking into Sorvisto after getting an online tip that pictures from inside the Capitol had been posted on Sorvisto’s fiancee’s social media pages. The criminal complaint against Sorvisto says both he and his fiancee deactivated their Facebook pages around the same time on Jan. 24. Still, the FBI was able to get their Facebook records through a court order. That included information about a Jan. 21 messenger conversation in which Sorvisto’s fiancee said she was worried about him getting arrested because he was at the Capitol.

The criminal complaint includes a selfie of Sorvisto drinking beer outside the Capitol, a selfie of him in the building and Capitol surveillance footage showing someone wearing his distinctive jacket.

Hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump and anti-government extremists rushed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes in favor of President Joe Biden. Representatives and senators were evacuated to safe rooms, where they remained for hours until the situation was brought under control and they could get back to work. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer and a rioter who was shot by police.

Of the eight Michigan men charged in connection to the riot, six are from southeastern Michigan. Only Dresch and Sorvisto are from the U.P.

The FBI continues to track down leads on the riot and pursue charges.