UPDATE: 4th person dies after small plane crash near Lansing airport

A fourth person has died of injuries suffered in the crash of a small plane near Capital Region International Airport last Thursday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that Zechariah Eugene Bennett, age 27 of Plainfield, Indiana, died Saturday of his injuries.

Two other passengers remain hospitalized in Lansing.

Neil Alan Sego, age 46, of Trafalgar, Indiana, John Thomas Lowe, age 51, of Greenwood, Indiana and Timothy Joe Clark, age 67, of Franklin, Indiana died in the crash Thursday.

