UPDATE: All lanes open after crash causes southbound U.S. 127 to close in Jackson County

LEONI TWP., Mich (WLNS) – UPDATE (10:15 a.m.): All lanes are open at 9:58 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound U.S. 127 near Page Avenue is shut down Tuesday morning because of a crash.
The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m., Jan. 14, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
A second crash on southbound U.S. 127 between Page Avenue and E. Michigan Avenue involved seven vehicles, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.
