UPDATE: All lanes open after crash causes southbound U.S. 127 to close in Jackson County

LEONI TWP., Mich (WLNS) – UPDATE (10:15 a.m.): All lanes are open at 9:58 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound U.S. 127 near Page Avenue is shut down Tuesday morning because of a crash.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m., Jan. 14, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A second crash on southbound U.S. 127 between Page Avenue and E. Michigan Avenue involved seven vehicles, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.

Rescue and police personnel from Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety with assistance from the Michigan State Police and other agencies work at the scene of a crash on U.S. 127 southbound at Page Avenue on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020. This crash was followed by a seven vehicle crash further north that shut down the freeway. Photo: J. Scott Park | MLIve.com

