UPDATE: All lanes open after crash causes southbound U.S. 127 to close in Jackson County

Communication is a necessary skill for young kids to learn and child development experts at Michigan State University have come up with way parents and caregivers can help kids get better at it. They tout a communication strategy called the three T's: tune in, talk more, and take turns. In this article we'll focus on "tune in" -- that many experts say is the first step in building strong communication skills.

Tuning-in is essentially watching your kids and then verbally engaging with them about what they're doing and thinking. Development experts say, this type of strategy helps your child build connections in their brain by creating links between what is currently happening and using words to describe or explain it.