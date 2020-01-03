UPDATE: Armed robbery on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (9:22 p.m.): MSU Police say a caller reported a robbery involving a knife at or near the University Villages Apartment Complex.



Police are saying the three suspects are black males. The first person is described as heavy set with short black hair and in his 20s. The second is in his 30s with no other description. The third does not include any further description at this time.



The three subjects left the area in a blue 4 door sedan.

ORIGINAL STORY: Campus police posted an alert about an armed robbery that occurred in East Lansing.



The Michigan State University Police posted an alert on Facebook about the incident which occurred near the University Villages Apartment Complex.



Authorities encourage anyone in the area to contact the Michigan State University Police to report any unusual or suspicious activity.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.