UPDATE: At least 39 people ill after eating at Charlotte restaurant

The number of people who say they became ill after eating at Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Charlotte is climbing.

According to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department at least 39 people say they reported feeling sick after eating at the restaurant between Saturday, June 15th and Tuesday, June 18th.

The restaurant was re-opened Wednesday after cleaning and interviewing staff and people who ate at Tequila’s Mexican Grill.

According to the health department the restaurant has been cleaned and all food prepared between Saturday and Tuesday has been thrown away.

If you ate at Tequila’s Mexican Grill at 430 N Cochran Ave in Charlotte on Saturday, June 15th through Tuesday, June 18th and are feeling ill (especially with nausea, abdominal cramping, vomiting, or diarrhea), please contact BEDHD’s Environmental Health Division at (517) 541-2615.