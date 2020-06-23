UPDATE: Baby goats returned to local creamery

Governor Whitmer is fighting back against a recent court decision that allows gyms to re-open this week.

She's appealing a federal injunction that was issued last week.

Some gym owners say they want to wait.

"The wellness and safety of our staff have always been my number one priority." Said Michelle Gimbutis, Owner of Barre Code.

Michelle Gimbutis is the owner of Barre Code in East Lansing.

She wants to wait until the Governor gives the official okay.

"I think she's done a great job of controlling the virus in the state just looking at the numbers that have come out. I trust her, I trust she has our best interest at heart as a business owner and a citizen. You know I've had my days of frustration, like everybody but I just feel like its the right thing to do." Said Michelle Gimbutis

The business hasn't been the same, Barre Code turned to virtual work outs

They've been trying to keep some sort of normalcy.

"You're booking yourself a class, you have a reservation. You show up and do the work and know that 200 other people are on at the same time." Said Michelle Gimbutis

"Its been really fun to see what people have used to work out. For one of the classes we were using an 8-pound medicine ball, someone messaged in that they used a crockpot." Said Michelle Gimbutis

They also have been offering classes outside.

Michelle says they are preparing for the new normal, whatever it may be.

"We have no plans on stopping our outdoor classes or our online offerings everybody is at a different level of comfort. Some people aren't going to be ready to work out inside and that's okay." Said Michelle Gimbutis

When the Governor does give the green light, Michelle says they do have a plan.

"When people come in we're going to ask people to sanitize their hands or go to the bathroom to wash their hands for 20 seconds. We will ask clients to wear a mask on their way in and they can take it off once they are in their spot." Said Michelle Gimbutis