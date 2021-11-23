UPDATE: Car located in hit and run that killed Lansing teen

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A car has turned up in the investigation of a hit and run that killed 13-year-old Dejaven Hopkins.

Police are still trying to figure out who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Details regarding the vehicle’s actual make and model were not released by police, but the initial investigation stated it was a Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma that is light in color, with the manufacture date being between 1998-2004.

Additionally, there is damage to the passenger front side near the headlamp.

Law enforcement was called to the scene at 1:26 a.m. on Nov. 14th near the intersection of Jolly and Kensington on the city’s southwest side.

Police say Dejaven died at the scene.

According to Hopkins’ family, he left home at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening to go to the store for candy but never returned.

Police say that surveillance shows Hopkins walking along the side of the road when the vehicle of interest, driving eastbound on Jolly, hits the teen from behind before driving off.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or call Detective Monika Ford 517-483-6862.