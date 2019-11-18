UPDATE: CATA bus driver charged after accident with 72-year-old pedestrian in Lansing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A CATA bus driver who was involved in a serious accident that occurred in September is facing criminal charges.

Michael Griffin Jr. of Lansing was charged with one misdemeanor count of a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function, in connection with hitting a 72-year-old man near Lansing Community College.

The 61-year-old driver was given a $500.00 personal recognizance bond. The Ingham County Prosecutor issued the charge and Griffin was arraigned in 54-A District court. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference tomorrow morning.

The 72-year-old pedestrian is still in the hospital and in serious, but stable condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar