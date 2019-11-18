INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A CATA bus driver who was involved in a serious accident that occurred in September is facing criminal charges.
Michael Griffin Jr. of Lansing was charged with one misdemeanor count of a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function, in connection with hitting a 72-year-old man near Lansing Community College.
The 61-year-old driver was given a $500.00 personal recognizance bond. The Ingham County Prosecutor issued the charge and Griffin was arraigned in 54-A District court. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference tomorrow morning.
The 72-year-old pedestrian is still in the hospital and in serious, but stable condition.
UPDATE: CATA bus driver charged after accident with 72-year-old pedestrian in Lansing
