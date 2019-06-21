UPDATE: Charlotte restaurant closed again for health concerns

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department has closed Tequila’s Mexican Grill again as of 11:45 this morning.

The health department received additional information from the investigation and from epidemiology that suggests the illness is not norovirus.

Based on this information, health department staff reviewed additional food handling procedures at the restaurant and determined it was in the best interest of public health to close the restaurant.

According to a health department statement, staff will continue working with Tequila’s Mexican Grill to assure food handling standards are being met. Once all requirements are implemented, the department will consider re-opening the restaurant.

The source of the illness is still unknown and the investigation continues.

If you have questions or concerns about the outbreak, please contact BEDHD’s Environmental Health Division at (517) 541-2615 during business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM-12:00 PM; 1:00 PM-5:00 PM).