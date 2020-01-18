UPDATE: DeWitt Township Officer identified in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (2:41 p.m.): A DeWitt Township Police officer involved in a crash earlier this week has been identified.



Officer Robert Stump was hit by a van that swerved into his path.



Police believe the driver of the van intentionally crashed into the police vehicle.



ORIGINAL STORY: A DeWitt Township Police officer was in surgery after he received injuries following a crash earlier this week.



DeWitt Township Police Chief Gute tells 6 News that his department was assisting Laingsburg Police in the pursuit of a van.



The van was heading west on Jason Road at Old U.S. 27 just before 11:00 a.m. today.



Stop sticks were laid out on the road and flattened the tires on the van.



Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and the police vehicle began to burn.



The drivers were cut out of their vehicles and taken to a local hospital.



Gute tells 6 News the officer’s injuries are “serious but not life-threatening”.