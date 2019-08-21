UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A fatal accident earlier today involving a motorcycle and a vehicle closed an intersection of Cedar St. between Lincoln and Willard.
The motorcycle was driven by a 24-year-old man who did not survive the crash. The name of the rider was not released and the family is being notified, according to a press release by the Lansing Police Department.
Five people were inside the vehicle, they were all taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One lane of Southbound Cedar St. and one lane of Greenlawn were taped off until 2:30 p.m. as the police conducted an initial investigation.
The accident investigation team is continuing to work on this accident, but no at fault has been determined at this time. However, drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor with the 31-year-old female vehicle driver.
Any witnesses are encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
