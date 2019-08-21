UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A new task force is set to bring leaders together from across Michigan to tackle the opioid epidemic.

The executive order was signed today to create the Michigan Opioids Task Force.

"Michigan is among the states with the highest levels of opioid prescriptions and overdose deaths, with 2,053 overdoses in 2017 alone," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer who signed the executive order.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will serve as chair of the task force charged with identifying the root causes of the opioid epidemic as well as taking action to help residents struggling with addiction.

Dr. Khaldun is the chief medical executive for the State of Michigan and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“If we’re going to keep Michiganders safe and healthy, we must get to work addressing this crisis," said Dr. Khaldun.

The task force will include medical, legal, and non-profit organizations from across the state to address the key issues around drug use and recovery.

"Michigan wins when we all work together to tackle challenges and my office stands ready to support the Governor’s efforts and play an active role in this task force," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.