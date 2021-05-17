UPDATE: Five shot in East Lansing, two in critical condition

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The East Lansing Police Department continues to investigate after five people were shot on Sunday morning, at an apartment in the 6000 block of Abbot Road.

According to the East Lansing Police Department, all five victims were seriously injured, and two suffered life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims is a Michigan State University student, the other four are not believed to be students.

At this time police do not have anyone in custody in relation to the shooting but do not believe the shooting was random. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lansing Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (517) 319-6916.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.