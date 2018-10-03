UPDATE: Identity of man who died in "freak accident" released
DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: Authorities say storms that moved through Michigan this week likely knocked over a tree that fell onto a roadway, killing a motorist. DeWitt Township police Chief Brian Russell says Joseph Mull, 32, died after the vehicle he was driving was struck by the tree Monday.
ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead following what police are calling a "freak accident" in DeWitt Township this morning.
Just before 8:00 a.m. today police were called to Webb Road near Crossover Drive and Wood Road, east of Business Route 27.
There they found a man who had been driving east on Webb Road when a tree came down and crushed his vehicle.
The man died on the way to a local hospital.
The investigation is continuing.
