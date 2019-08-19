LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: Our photojournalist talked to a manager who said an electrical issue in the kitchen and the opening manager couldn’t get things to turn on.
The issue has been resolved and they are preparing to open within the hour.
ORIGINAL STORY: According to a note posted on the door of the Cracker Barrel off West Saginaw, the chain restaurant and on-site general store are closed.
The chain restaurant serving American comfort food located at 608 Commercial Dr. had a note on the door that was signed Management.
The note simply stated that due to circumstances beyond managements control, they are currently closed as well as apologizing for the inconvenience.
The note said in part, “we look forward to serving you again in the future.”
UPDATE: Lansing Cracker Barrel opens after electrical issues earlier
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: Our photojournalist talked to a manager who said an electrical issue in the kitchen and the opening manager couldn’t get things to turn on.