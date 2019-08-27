UPDATE: Lansing homicide suspect arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man today.
Demetrust Traivon Jones was arraigned on open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm weapons charges.
The Ingham County Prosecutors Office issued criminal charges on Jones as a person of interest for the homicide of Tyrell Antonio Pettway earlier this month on the 5100 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Jones was arrested this afternoon without incident in South Lansing and has been denied bond. At this time Jones will remain in custody.
He is scheduled back in court in early September.
