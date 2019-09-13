UPDATE: Lansing man charged with 11 counts after apartment complex incident

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 20-year-old was arrested and charged with 11 counts in regards to an incident that happened at Risdale Avenue.
The Ingham County Prosecutor issued criminal charges against Napoleon Johnson of Lansing today.
The multiple charges include seven weapons charges, three assault with dangerous weapon charges and one domestic assault charge.
He was denied bond and remains in custody. Johnson is scheduled in court later this month.
At about 3:30 in the morning on September 12th, officers saw fire coming from the second floor window of a residence in the 2200 block of Risdale Ave. as well as received information that shots may have been fired inside or near the residence.
Investigating Officers determined the suspect and a female victim got into a verbal dispute that turned physical inside of the residence.
The victim was able to leave to call for help and as the suspect fled smoke and fire were seen coming from the residence. Officers were informed the suspect may be in possession of a handgun.
Officers found and arrested the suspect without incident.
