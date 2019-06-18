UPDATE: Lansing Police release 911 calls of teen arrest incident

The Lansing Police are releasing the 911 calls from the Friday afternoon arrest incident between a 16-year-old girl and police officers.

Video from that day appears to show an officer striking the girl’s leg when she refused to be placed in the back seat of the police cruiser.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The original 911 call audio can be heard below:

The investigative report of the Dakin Street incident from the Lansing Police can be read below.

The video from Friday can be seen at the top of this story.

The investigation is continuing and the public is asked to contact the department if they have information/video. Call the Office of Internal Affairs at 517-483-4804 or email at LPDinternalaffairs@lansingmi.gov

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.