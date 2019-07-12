UPDATE – Lansing Police release identities of 3 assault suspects







The Lansing Police have released the identities of three people arrested Wednesday following a standoff on the 1500 block of Redwood. Two Lansing Police officers were injured while making an arrest on outstanding warrants, including one officer having to be treated at a local hospital for a broken bone in his leg.

The three suspects are (pictured above left to right):

Corey John Nordman (26 yrs. / Lansing, MI)

CHARGE:

Count 1: Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing – Police Officer – Causing serious impairment

Count 2: Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm less than Murder

Count 3: Malicious Destruction of Police property

Count 4: Malicious Destruction of trees/shrubs/grass/turf/soil

Habitual Offender – 2nd

BOND: $50,000.00 – Cash/Surety

Edward Allen Carroll (24 yrs. / Lansing, MI)

CHARGE:

Count 1: Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing – Police Officer – Causing injury

Count 2: Malicious Destruction of Police property

BOND: $15,000.00 – 10%

Katlyn Renae Champod (28 yrs. / Lansing, MI)

CHARGE:

Count 1: Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing – Police Officer – Causing injury BOND: $50,000.00 – PR

All three are scheduled to be in court on July 19 for a probable cause hearing.





