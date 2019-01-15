UPDATE: MSU employee found not guilty in collision that killed student

UPDATE:

East Lansing, Mich — A MSU employee has been acquitted after a jury ruled him not guilty in a moped-truck accident that caused the death of a woman in January.

The MSU employee, Adam Young, 23 works as a services equipment officer. He was driving a salt truck in January this year when his truck collided with a 21-year-old woman’s moped at the Shaw Lane and Chestnut Road intersection.

Tiana Seville was struck and killed in the collision just before 8 a.m. She was a cheerleader at Grand Valley State University.

Previous story:

The Michigan State University Police tell 6 News that a university student died today in a crash between a moped being driven by the student and a MSU salt truck.

In a statement this afternoon a MSU spokesperson said “In accordance with the family’s wishes, MSU will not be releasing the student’s name.”

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police tell 6 News a person driving a moped has died following a crash at Michigan State University involving a salt truck.

University police Capt. Doug Monette tells 6 News the crash happened about 7:50 a.m. at Shaw Lane and Chestnut Road.

He would give no further details about the crash or the victim beyond saying the person died at a local hospital.

Monette says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The stretch of roadway where the crash occurred at the East Lansing school’s campus was closed for about three hours afterward.





